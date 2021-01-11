Incidents
• A report was received at 9:05 p.m. Friday of the theft of cash on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:11 a.m. Saturday of a female individual threatening other females with knives on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 1:20 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a wallet on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:13 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a wallet on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 10:20 a.m. Saturday of the theft of shoes on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:54 p.m. Saturday of a fight on W. 4th St.
• A report was received at 2:15 p.m. Sunday of a non-injury accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 5:44 p.m. Sunday of the theft of a hat on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:09 p.m. Sunday of an assault on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 12:13 p.m. Monday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 1:14 p.m. Monday of an assault on Summit St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:40 a.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Belair Rd.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.