A old college connection has led to a local author writing a new book.
Marilyn Kratz has published her seventh book, “Inspired by a Garden,” her first poetry book. The idea for the book came when she realized she’d written and published many poems about gardens.
“Inspired by a Garden” contains 22 poems, some previously published, and 26 of Beverly Behrens’s paintings. (Behrens is a successful Chicago artist who grew up in Alcester.) Kratz’s book takes the reader through a year with five poems and paintings for each season, plus introductory and concluding poems.
“When I decided to do the book, I asked Beverly if she’d like to illustrate it,” Kratz said. “She agreed. We love working together and have been friends ever since we met as college freshmen at South State Teachers College, Springfield, in 1956.”
Behrens had provided watercolor illustrations for Kratz’s last book, “Quilts and Country Gardens,” published in 2015. Recently, Behrens studied botanical art, which provided her the skills to paint flowers and plants in exact detail. She used many of her already finished botanical paintings for the book as well as doing several new ones.
“I had said, after marketing my last book, that I won’t write any more books because I don’t want to do the marketing,” Kratz said. “But then I decided to do this book because I knew I’d have fun working with Beverly. It was challenging but enjoyable to match my poems with Beverly’s beautiful paintings.”
When they started this project, they didn’t have definite plans for how it would go and what they’d do with it when completed. Not wanting to be pressured by a publisher to do extensive marketing, they self-published. It gave them control over all aspects of the book.
Loretta Sorensen, a writer, author, and independent Yankton publisher (Prairie Hearth Publishing, Inc.), did the technical work on the book and gave beneficial help and advice. Behrens’s husband, Ralph, who is skilled in computer mechanics, helped with the process.
Kratz started writing for children’s magazines in 1969, mostly for “Highlights for Children Magazine.” She published many poems in “Pasque Petals,” the South Dakota State Poetry Society magazine. Since 2008, she’s been writing a twice-monthly newspaper column about growing up rural for the Yankton County Observer. Kratz has led writing workshops in this area and has taught at writing workshops for “Highlights for Children Magazine” at the Chautauqua Institute in New York.
Behrens and her husband Bud (Ernest) are both retired and have lived in Yankton since their marriage 62 years ago. They have two children and five grandchildren. She taught elementary school for 31 years.
Kratz’s future plans include writing more poetry and continuing to write her column. She enjoys new challenges in the field of writing.
“Another book depends on how well this one goes, but Beverly and I are already thinking about the next one,” Kratz admits.
———
“Inspired by a Garden” is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and locally at Dragonfly, Carpenter’s Shop, Mead Cultural Education Center, Monta’s Framing & Design, Muddy Mo’s Coffee House, Boller Printing Company, and Rexall Drug, Pied Piper Flower Shop as well as WJ Ranch, Fordyce, Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.