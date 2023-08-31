Interested in journaling for emotional well-being, but unsure how to start?
The Yankton Community Library is hosting a therapeutic writing group on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. This group is free and open to the public for those ages 18 and up. Registration or prior attendance is not required.
The therapeutic writing group, led by licensed professional counselor Keley Smith-Keller, Ed.D, will focus on finding purposeful and intentional use of life-based writing to further emotional well-being. By working through a series of prompts, participants will work to make sense of their thoughts and experiences and organize them in a meaningful way. The act of journaling can help you recognize patterns in thoughts, feelings, and behavior and may enhance your mood and physical well-being.
