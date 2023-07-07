Irrigation

A center-pivot irrigation system that draws groundwater bolstered by canals operated by the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District. 

 Courtesy of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District

LINCOLN, Neb. — Officials with two central Nebraska utilities districts said Friday that a proposed merger of the two is not essential for a planned $750 million liquid fertilizer plant but shows the economic potential of such a pairing.

“Project Meadowlark,” to be built near Gothenburg, would be a massive consumer of electricity — more than required for the City of Kearney.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.