PENDER, Neb. — Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (NENCAP) offices in Pender, Norfolk and South Sioux City are continuing to provide immunizations to children 0-24 months with all recommended vaccines by appointment only.
They utilize recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) through the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Recommended vaccines for 2, 4 and 6 months are DTaP, Hepatitis B, Polio, Hib, Pneumococcal and Rotavirus; 12 to 15 month recommended vaccines are Hib, Pneumococcal, MMR, Varicella and Hepatitis A; 15-18 month recommended vaccines are DTaP, Hib and Hepatitis A.
Offices are doing by appointment only to keep clients and staff safe and to allow time to clean and sanitize.
Talk to your doctor if you have any questions or concerns about immunizing your child. To schedule an appointment or for additional questions, call NENCAP’s Central Office at 402-385-6300, its Norfolk office at 402-844-4422 or its South Sioux City office at 402-494-1429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.