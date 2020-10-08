Yankton’s Boys & Girls Club Is Open After School — Even On Fridays

Today (Friday), Yankton’s Boys & Girls Club will open its as the Yankton School District (YSD) implements its new early-dismissal policy.
Late last month, the Yankton School Board approved a noon Friday dismissal to give the school district’s teachers more time to work with the constantly shifting population of online learners. In a survey of school district families, more than 70% chose Fridays for early dismissal, YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle said at the meeting.
When the survey was released, Boys & Girls Club staff, who try to offer safe before-and-after school options for families, began putting together a plan to welcome students on those days, Savannah Sullivan, the club’s teen director, told the Press & Dakotan.
“We’ve been doing a lot of fun new activities,” Sullivan said. “We hold night games every Friday where we stay open until 7 p.m.”
Night programming is for grades 6-12 and offers an array of activities, she said.
“Last Friday, we did a ‘Self-Care Night’ where we spoiled our teens with facial masks and they were able to do their nails,” Sullivan said. “The boys were able to go to the gym, focusing on mindfulness and healthy activities.”
Club members have also been watching Technology, Entertainment and Design (TED) talks, which, according to www.ted.com, aim to “spread great ideas.”
“We’re really trying to focus on self-motivation and the positive that’s going on right now,” Sullivan said. “We’re (presenting) any positive situation that we can to show them the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Also, the club’s Keystone and Torch leadership programs have started back up.
“Those really focus on volunteering and how to be leaders in your community,” she said. “We are also going to start a business within our club where we will be making hand soap to sell to our Yankton community.”
Organizers hope to start offering the soap by Thanksgiving. Proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club, but members of the soap club will get to choose how the money is spent, Sullivan said.
“They get to decide what they want to do with the profits that they receive, because they’ve put in the hard work, and they’ve marketed it,” the club’s executive director, Koty Frick, added.
Volleyball Club, which was paused in January due to concerns about the coronavirus, is back on.
“Students know what volleyball is, but they haven’t been educated on the rules and the skills,” she said. “So Mondays and Wednesdays, we run Volleyball Club with the teens and (teach those skills). We cover things like sportsmanship and teamwork, and they play a lot of pickup games.”
Tuesdays are Recycling Awareness Nights, but there are also activities designed to promote inclusion, Frick said. This includes Wednesdays “Kids in the Kitchen” program, in which members get to make a healthy meal.
“The teens get to help out the second to fifth graders in making those meals,” she said. “It not only teaches them a lot about what to do in the kitchen, but also how to help out with younger kids.”
Club members can learn about different countries and try their hand at preparing dishes from one of those countries.
Another important theme at the club this year is kindness, Frick said.
“Every month, we have a day of kindness with all of our programming. All of our gym games and all of our art projects are focused around kindness,” she said. “That would include making a gift to give someone to brighten their day, highlighting teamwork in the gym or asking how we give back to our community.”
At this time, the COVID protocol at the club requires that everyone wear a mask. For those who don’t have one, a mask can be provided. Social distancing is encouraged and, when possible, activities are held outdoors.
“We are excited that our doors are open,” Frick said. “We would love to see new faces in the club and just really capitalize on the opportunity that we have to provide a safe place for the kids after school.”
———
For more information call Yankton’s Boys & Girls Club at (605) 668-9710 or visit: www.greatfuturessd.org/yankton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.