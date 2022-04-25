Man Pleads Guilty To Lake Andes Arson

LAKE ANDES — A Chamberlain man has pleaded guilty to two charges related to the December 2021 fire that destroyed a women’s resource center in Lake Andes.
Donovan Sully, 27, appeared Monday at the Charles Mix County courthouse. As part of a deal, he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree arson and one count of reckless burning or exploding.
Both are a Class 4 felony, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $30,000 fine.
In exchange for the guilty pleas, the prosecution dropped other charges. Sully had previously faced one count of intentional property damage of $5,000-100,000 and two other counts of reckless burning or exploding.
Judge Bruce Anderson set a July 8 sentencing in Lake Andes and ordered a pre-sentence investigation.
Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steve Cotton and Deputy State’s Attorney Craig Parkhurst represented the prosecution. Armour attorney Brad Kerner served as court-appointed defense counsel.
Prior to Monday’s court proceedings, Sully received a mental evaluation at the Human Services Center in Yankton. The evaluation sought to determine whether the defendant was competent at all relevant dates and whether he was sane at the date and time of the alleged incidents resulting in the charges against him.
In addition, Dr. Matthew Christiansen from Mitchell conducted an evaluation to determine if the defendant was able to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him and whether the defendant could assist properly in his defense.
Sully was charged with allegedly setting multiple fires Dec. 20 around Lake Andes. One blaze allegedly destroyed the Native American Women’s Health Education Resource Center at 809 High Street.
The resource center included the food pantry, radio station KDKO-FM, cultural preservation programs and administrative offices, according to CEO Charon Asetoyer.
Court records include a narrative by Charles Mix County deputy sheriffs, Cydney Porter and Damon Griffith.
Porter said she responded around 4 a.m. Dec. 20 to a 911 call reporting the resource center was on fire. The deputy observed flames on the west side of the building and visible flames coming out of the roof. The flames spread throughout the structure.
Griffith left the scene after about an hour and returned to the sheriff’s office. While he was at the office, Lake Andes Fire Chief Rod Bergin contacted dispatch and requested a deputy at the fire scene to talk to some individuals.
Bergin said two girls had information on the fire. The fire chief added he believed the fire was arson and had contacted the State Fire Marshall to investigate.
Griffith spoke separately to the two girls, who reported seeing a man walk by their house on High Street headed toward the resource center. The man was wearing all black and a black ski mask with only his eyes visible.
The two girls went back inside the house, coming back outside a half-hour later when they heard sounds from the direction of the resource center. They witnessed flames coming out of the center’s roof and walk, with one girl calling 911.
The girls provided additional details of the man they had earlier seen walking down the street.
At approximately 6:30 a.m., Griffith was leaving the sheriff’s office to end his shift when jail staff said a man wanted to speak to a deputy. Griffith said he recognized the man as Donovan Sully from previous dealings.
“I asked Sully what was going on, and Sully started crying and stated ‘I think I started a fire,’” Griffith said in court records.
After being informed of his Miranda rights, Sully agreed to speak with the deputy. Sully described the day’s events, which he went from Wagner to Fort Randall Casino near Pickstown to a Lake Andes man’s apartment, where he became angry when the resident wouldn’t answer the door to help him.
Sully provided a narrative of his activities, including a period when he blacked out and then regained consciousness lying next to a gas container.
Also, Sully asked if he could take off his coveralls, and Griffith noticed the man’s clothing matched the description given by the two girls.
During the interview, Sully said he went to the resource center, sat there for an hour, and stuffed an old pair of black Converse shoes with paper and started them on fire. He put the shoe between the screen door and inside door on the west side of the resource center. He then went to the building’s east side and tried to start leaves on fire by the stairwell.
After other attempts to start fires in the community, Sully said he walked back to the jail, threw his knife against the fence because he didn’t want to take it into the facility and then went inside to ask for a deputy.
Authorities returned to the resource center, talked with Bergin and the state fire marshal, and verified Sully’s information. “It was determined the fire started on the west side at the doorway, the same location Sully placed his burning shoes,” Griffith said.
Every part of Sully’s statement was verified, with the exception of anything burned at one residence, Griffith said.
Sully was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, reckless burning and intentional damage to property. He completed a preliminary breath test at 8:45 p.m., which resulted in a digital reading of .000.
Sully was turned over to the custody of Charles Mix County Jail staff.
