This week is Severe Weather Week in South Dakota. The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) will be sharing weather tips throughout the week to help keep you and your family safe.
• Watch — A severe weather watch means that a National Weather Service (NWS) product is indicating that conditions are favorable for the formation of a particular severe weather event. It could be a thunderstorm, high wind, flooding, hurricane, snow storm or tornado. A watch is normally issued for several hours and indicates a need for planning, preparation, and increased awareness of changing weather conditions.
• Warning — A severe weather warning means that a National Weather Service (NWS) product is indicating that a particular weather hazard is either eminent or occurring. A warning indicates the need to take action to protect life.
It’s important that you and your family be prepared for these events and have a plan. Be sure everyone knows where to go or what to do during a weather watch or warning.
There are three important steps to help you prepare for any disaster, including severe weather.
• Have a kit of emergency supplies available
• Be informed of what is going on
• Make a plan and practice it. Discuss it so everyone knows what to do in an emergency.
The state office of emergency management has books available to help you discuss disaster preparedness with children. Here is the link: https://bready.sd.gov/
The sirens will not be tested on Wednesday, April 22, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This had been the test day and time in previous years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.