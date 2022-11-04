WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee has announced that its more than 285 retail locations will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, so that the company’s more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can enjoy the holiday with their friends and family.

This is the first time in Hy-Vee’s 92-year history that its stores will close on Thanksgiving.

