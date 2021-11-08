Incidents
• A report was received at 6:30 p.m. Friday of the theft of a phone on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 2:48 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 11:15 a.m. Saturday of a residential burglary on Pine St.
• A report was received at 11:34 a.m. Sunday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:56 p.m. Sunday of a guest leaving marijuana in their room after checking out of a Yankton motel.
• A report was received at 7:51 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on E. 12th St.
• A report was received at 12:35 a.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Memory Lane.
• A report was received at 10:40 a.m. Monday of theft on Broadway Ave.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.