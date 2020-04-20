South Dakota’s COVID-19 update Monday showed the smallest rise in known cases in more than a week.
According to the state website, South Dakota recorded 49 new cases. On those, 42 were in Minnehaha County, five were in Lincoln County, one was in Union County and one was in Pennington County.
The last time the state had a daily increase that wasn’t in triple figures was April 11.
During a media briefing, State Epidemiologist Josh Clayton said Monday’s drop in daily positive tests did not necessarily indicate a trend.
“A single day (of lower cases) is a single fluctuation,” he said. “What we would need is several days that would provide any sort of idea what our overall trajectory is.”
A total of 214 new negative tests were reported Monday, giving South Dakota 10,641 total negative tests processed at state and commercial labs.
Responding to a question during Monday’s briefing, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said access to testing supplies is currently not a problem.
“We continue to advocate very strongly that testing supplies continue to be available,” she said. “We did get a shipment in (Monday) morning to help with our ability to support local testing capacity across the state.”
Of the 49 positive cases, 23 were tied to the Smithfield Foods processing plant in Sioux Falls. The plant has now had 748 confirmed cases, as well as 143 positive tests attributed to close contact with Smithfield personnel.
Minnehaha County leads the state with 1,405 positive tests, while adjoining Lincoln County had 95 known cases.
Clayton said the peak for South Dakota in terms of hospital-bed demand is still expected to be in the second week of June, while that peak in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties could arrive in the middle of May.
While the positive test cases showed a smaller rise, the number of total hospitalizations during the pandemic rose from 74 to 87, an increase of 16%.
Meanwhile the number of recovered cases in the state rose to 709, an increase of almost 10%.
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota remained at seven.
In Nebraska, total known cases stood at 1,474. There have also been 14,206 cases in which the COVID-19 virus was not detected. The death toll is at 28. The April 20 update was not available, but the state reported 193 new cases on Sunday, April 19.
Locally, Yankton County remained at 23 known cases, with 20 recovered.
Area South Dakota county statistics in regard to positive tests, negative tests and recovered cases as of Monday were as follows:
• Bon Homme — 4 positive tests, 88 negative tests, 3 recovered cases
• Charles Mix — 4/62/3
• Clay — 5/102/4
• Douglas — 0/21/0
• Hutchinson — 2/69/2
• Turner — 6/110/3
• Union — 7/99/3
• Yankton — 23/358/20
In Nebraska, Knox County has two known cases, with Cedar County yet to report a positive test.
According to The Associated Press, the vast majority of people recover from COVID-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) says people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
———
For more information, visit the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 website — COVID.sd.gov — or call 800-997-2880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.