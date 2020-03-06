The Yankton School Board is expected to approve a new principal for Lincoln Elementary School at its meeting Monday.
According to the posted meeting agenda, Tony Beste, Yankton High School’s assistant principal, is being recommended for the position, replacing Paul Struck, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
During the meeting, the school board is also expected to review canvass results of the recent school opt-out vote, approve a driver’s education program, and adopt new teaching materials and curricula.
The board will be meeting Monday at 5 p.m. at the school district’s administration building at 2410 W. City Limits Rd.
