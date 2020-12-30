South Dakota saw 18 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one in Yankton County — in Wednesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The state had gone three consecutive days without recording a death on the DOH online portal.
The new deaths raised the state toll to 1,464, of which 518 have occurred this month. November was the deadliest month so far during the pandemic with 521 deaths.
The state also recorded 562 new infections Wednesday.
Yankton County’s new death raised its total to 25, with 16 recorded in December. The county also saw 19 new cases, which raised the total of known cases to date over the 2,500 level to 2,510.
Also Wednesday, most area South Dakota counties reported big increases in vaccinations as distribution of the Moderna COVID vaccine continues.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 5 new cases (1,477 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (58), 5 new recoveries (1.415), 0 new deaths (23), 39 active cases, 128 new vaccinations (189 total);
• Charles Mix County — 11 new cases (1,109), 3 new hospitalizations (120), 18 new recoveries (1,035), 0 new deaths (11), 63 active cases, 84 new vaccinations (174);
• Clay County — 10 new cases (1,623), 0 new hospitalizations (39), 3 new recoveries (1,526), 0 new deaths (11), 86 active cases, 59 new vaccinations (238);
• Douglas County — 3 new cases (381), 0 new hospitalizations (51), 2 new recoveries (348), 0 new deaths (7), 26 active cases, 50 new vaccinations (62);
• Hutchinson County — 1 new case (697), 1 new hospitalization (63), 3 new recoveries (642), 0 new deaths (16), 39 active cases, 158 new vaccinations (365);
• Turner County — 8 new cases (964), 0 new hospitalizations (60), 7 new recoveries (866), 0 new deaths (47), 51 active cases, 42 new vaccinations (273);
• Union County — 3 new cases (1,593), 2 new hospitalizations (70), 17 new recoveries (1,443), 0 new deaths (30), 8 new vaccinations (47);
• Yankton County — 19 new cases (2,510), 0 new hospitalizations (113), 19 new recoveries (2,232), 1 new death (25), 253 active cases, 300 new vaccinations (1,003).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Tuesday reported no new infections in either Cedar (547 cases overall) or Knox (662) counties, while the total case number in Dixon County was amended downward by two to 482.
Other South Dakota statistics for Wednesday were:
• Total Cases — 98,720 (+562: 410 confirmed, 152 probable);
• Active Cases — 5,729 (-9);
• Recoveries — 91,527 (+553);
• Hospitalizations — 5,639 ever hospitalized (+34); 293 currently hospitalized (-10);
• Testing — 4,351 new tests processed; 1,300 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 18,960 (+3,130).
In Nebraska, 16 new deaths were reported by the DHHS late Tuesday, raising the toll to 1,603.
There were also 932 new infections reported.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 163,781 (+932);
• Recoveries — 105,135 (+1,543);
• Hospitalizations — 5,187 ever hospitalized (+28); 517 currently hospitalized (-17);
• Testing — 8,847 new tests processed; 2,000 new individuals tested.
