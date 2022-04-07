YYSA Offers Donor Recognition Opportunities In New Park

The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) is building its forever home and offering its sponsors naming opportunities.
Recently, YYSA kicked off an ambitious plan to develop land north of Yankton for a soccer park, and signed a $2.5 million contract with Mammoth Sports Construction to build what will be named the First Dakota Soccer Park.
First Dakota National Bank (FDNB) has donated $1 million toward the park’s construction. Also, Larry Ness, FDNB chairman of the board and chief executive officer, and his wife Diane contributed $250,000 for the Ness Championship Field, according to a YYSA press release.
“The Ness family and First Dakota chose to sponsor the park because giving back is in our DNA,” Aaron Ness, FDNB executive vice president, said in an email to the Press & Dakotan. “The opportunity to have a positive impact on Yankton-area youth — now and hopefully for generations to come — made our sponsorship an easy decision.”
Finding a home for the soccer club took years, said YYSA Fundraising Co-Chair Wes Chambers, in an email to the Press & Dakotan.
“The current complex is on land that was designated for further development at any time,” he said. “Through a joint effort between the 4030 Foundation, the City of Yankton and the soccer association we orchestrated a land swap that secured us a 99-year lease on the current complex.
“We now have a permanent (place) for our kids to play soccer.”
The project, which is expected to wrap up in the fall, calls for the construction of seven natural-surface fields, a comfort station, a new parking lot and convenient entrance and exit.
In total, $1.7 million has been raised so far and there are more sponsor recognition opportunities, YYSA Fundraising Co-Chair Sondra Jensen, told the Press & Dakotan.
“All of (the fields) will have a naming opportunity,” she said. “The comfort station is available for naming and that will be on the facia of the building itself. Along with that, they will have some signage on the front of the soccer park. All of the field sponsors will be showcased on there as well.”
The comfort station will include YYSA office headquarters, a changing station for referees or athletic training, bathrooms and facilities for changing and use for park guests, and a concessions area, Jensen said.
YYSA organizers are excited about the project, which they expect to allow the club to continue to impact Yankton in positive ways, as it has since its founding 35 years ago, she noted.
“Soccer tourism is quite big in Yankton,” Jensen said. “Every year the soccer association runs, we add a million dollars in financial impact to our community. The 23rd of April, we’ve got 3,000 people coming to town; we’ll have 1,000 soccer players here; and we do that a number of times a year.”
YYSA continues to have a great economic impact in the Yankton community, she added.
“In our 35-year history, we’ve had 14,000 kids come through the program, and 700 kids have registered, just this month,” Jensen said. “We are one of the oldest soccer programs in the state. We are one of the biggest in the state, and we’re one of the largest youth sports (in Yankton).”
YYSA fields 26 teams of children from ages 6 through high school — and there have been championship high school teams in the last two years — so it is an important goal of YYSA to be good stewards to the youth it is coaching, she said.
“When we look at the amount of people we touch and the number of kids that we touch, we have to be more than just soccer,” Jensen said. “We’re trying to make good humans. We also focus on teamwork, cooperation, collaboration, goal setting, learning to be competitive, learning to win like a champion and learning to lose like a champion.”
Soccer is one of the most diverse sports in Yankton, and YYSA has youth from all over playing, she said.
“When I talk to some of our manufacturers and other employees in town, they talk about how soccer is one of the most popular sports in the world, and the families that come (to Yankton) know how to play,” Jensen said. “That allows them to come out and integrate into our communities and make friends.”
Also, soccer is a low-barrier entry sport, she said.
“You know, if you have a pair of tennis shoes, your coach has the soccer ball,” Jensen said. “If you can’t afford to take care of the registration fee, we have a scholarship program. We’re a socioeconomically diverse club.”
Yet, until now, the club has been without a real home, she said.
“We are beyond blessed that the city offered us that 99-year lease and First Dakota is leading that project being our naming sponsor for the park,” Jensen said. “We waited a long time and I think it’s going to be a great opportunity to provide a permanent enclave for our community.”
For more information, visit www.yankton.soccer or email: information@yankton.soccer.
