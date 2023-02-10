Protests to show support of the healthcare rights of transgender youth will be held in Vermillion and several other communities Saturday, Feb. 11.
Vermillion’s protest is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Ratingen Platz in downtown, located at the corner of Main and Market streets.
The protest follows the passage of HB1080 by the South Dakota Senate Thursday. The bill now heads to Gov. Kristi Noem’s desk and if she signs it, it becomes state law. She has indicated support for the bill.
According to the Transformation Project Advocacy Network (TPAN), this bill seeks to prevent doctors from providing gender-affirming care for transgender children.
“We have worked day and night to stop this bill every step along the way. Unfortunately, Gov. Kristi Noem has signaled her support for this bill and the Legislature has raced to send it to her desk,” said Susan Williams, executive director of TPAN. “We are very disappointed by the passage of HB1080 by the South Dakota Legislature.
“This harmful legislation targets the transgender community and removes access to life-saving medical care. Unfortunately, the majority of legislators in SD appear to have no regard for this vulnerable population and are willing to ignore the overwhelming advice of medical professionals in order to serve their own interests,” she said. “We know that this has been an extremely difficult week for the transgender community in South Dakota.
“We want them to know that we are here for them and will not let this decision deter us from fighting for them,” Williams said. “This weekend we will be holding protests throughout the state and will make sure that legislators know the harm that their actions have caused.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.