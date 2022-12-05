Fed Money
South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want.

The federal money is another form of COVID-19 economic relief stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act. This time, the influx is a $2 billion fund created to aid rural areas with public lands: the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATC).

