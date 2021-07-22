Yankton Community Library will host a discussion of the 2021 One Book South Dakota selection, “The Children’s Blizzard,” by Melanie Benjamin on Tuesday, July 27 at 5 p.m.
Jamie Sullivan, a South Dakota Humanities Council scholar, will lead the discussion. He will be joined virtually by Ms. Benjamin, a New York Times bestselling author of “The Aviator’s Wife” and “The Swans of Fifth Avenue.” Participants will have the option of enjoying the presentation in the library or from the comfort of their homes.
“The Children’s Blizzard” tells a thrilling story whose setting includes areas near Yankton. Inspired by a ferocious storm that struck Dakota Territory in 1888, the 2021 One Book South Dakota is a historical novel that hits close to home. Covering events that occurred in what is now South Dakota, the newly released Melanie Benjamin novel is a reader-friendly, discussable book that is particularly intriguing for residents of the state.
“We South Dakotans have a seemingly endless supply of severe weather stories, so I have no doubt this book will spur readers to recall personal experiences and family lore,” said Jennifer Widman, director of the South Dakota Festival of Books and the South Dakota Center for the Book.
Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. This event is made possible by a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council.
For more information, call the library at 668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org
