Verdigre Man Sentenced In Wife’s Death Dies In Prison
Courtesy Photo

TECUMSEH, Neb. — A Verdigre, Nebraska, man, serving up to 60 years in prison for the 2014 shooting death of his wife, has died in a Nebraska penitentiary.

Phillip Privett, 74, died April 14 at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI), according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).

