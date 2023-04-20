Verdigre Man Sentenced In Wife’s Death Dies In Prison

TECUMSEH, Neb. — A Verdigre, Nebraska, man, serving up to 60 years in prison for the 2014 shooting death of his wife, has died in a Nebraska penitentiary.
Phillip Privett, 74, died April 14 at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI), according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS).
He was sentenced for the October 2014 fatal shooting of his wife, Linda Privett, at their Verdigre home. The Privetts were both 66 years old at the time and had been married 44 years.
Privett’s sentence began on May 26, 2015. He was serving a 40- to 60-year sentence for second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony out of Knox County. Privett had a parole eligibility date of April 18, 2037, and a tentative release date of Dec. 14, 2046.
While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Privett was being treated for a medical condition, according to a news release. Whenever an inmate dies in NDCS custody, a grand jury conducts an investigation, the release said.
As of Wednesday night, the NDCS website had not listed Privett’s cause of death.
TSCI, which began accepting inmates in December 2001, is a maximum/medium custody facility for adult males. The facility includes a 194-bed restrictive housing unit and houses inmates sentenced to the death penalty. The death penalty is administered at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.
Privett’s death comes nearly a decade after the fatal shooting of his wife. He was sentenced in 2015 on two counts in Knox County District Court in Center, Nebraska.
Judge Mark A. Johnson sentenced Phillip Privett on the two counts, according to Knox County Attorney John Thomas.
Privett received 30-50 years on the first count of second-degree murder, a Class 1B felony. He received 10 years, to be served consecutively with the first sentence, on the second count of Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, a Class 1C felony.
At the Knox County sentencing, the prosecution called David Privett, son of Phillip Privett, as a witness, Thomas said at the time. David played a message from his cell phone that Phillip had left the morning that Linda was shot.
Phillip’s cell phone message said he had just shot and killed Linda Privett and was going to kill himself, Thomas said.
After his sentencing, Privett was transported directly to Lincoln to the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center of the Nebraska Department of Corrections.
At the time, Sioux City television station KTIV said Phillip Privett didn’t speak on his behalf, but defense attorney Rodney Smith told the court his client suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from his time in Vietnam.
The case began in October 2014 when the Knox County sheriff’s office and the Verdigre police responded to a report of a shooting at 620 Main Street, Verdigre, Knox County Sheriff Don Henery said at the time.
Linda Privett was found shot at her home and was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff said.
Phillip Privett was taken into custody by the officers, Henery said. There were no other suspects in the shooting, the sheriff said at the time.
The Douglas County, Nebraska, coroner’s office performed an autopsy in Omaha. The Knox County sheriff’s office received the results.
The autopsy determined Linda Privett died from a gunshot wound to her face and neck, according to Henery and Verdigre Police Chief Dean Wavrunek.
Phillip Privett initially pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge. He faced life imprisonment if convicted on the first-degree murder charge and 5-50 years imprisonment on the felony weapons charge.
The state had filed notice it was not alleging any aggravating circumstances in the woman’s death, meaning it was not seeking the death penalty.
Phillip Privett later accepted a plea deal and entered no-contest pleas on the second-degree murder and felony weapons charges. He had faced life in prison on the second-degree murder charge.
Under the plea deal, prosecutors not only reduced the murder charge but also recommended a total sentence of 25-50 years in prison.
Privett’s attorneys had previously indicated they were considering an insanity plea, and the judge ordered a mental evaluation for the defendant. However, prosecutors said the mental evaluation showed Privett didn’t fulfill the criteria necessary for an insanity plea, and he remained mentally competent to stand trial.
At that point, Privett accepted the plea deal.
In July 2018, Privett filed an unsuccessful appeal. He sought post-conviction relief in the courts, Thomas said at the time. In his motion, Privett claimed he received insufficient counsel.
In his motion for post-conviction relief, Privett claimed his attorney did not obtain an independent mental evaluation, Thomas said at the time.
The District Court held that, in fact, the attorneys had obtained an independent psychiatric or psychological evaluation of Privett by a forensic psychiatrist.
Knox County District Court Judge James G. Kube denied the motion, and Privett continued serving his sentence.
Privett’s passing was publicly announced by Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington, Nebraska.
According to the funeral home, services were scheduled for Thursday (April 20) at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, Nebraska.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.