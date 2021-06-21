Join the Rural Office of Community Services (ROCS) for an informal round-table discussion to assess the needs of the community and learn about ROCS services that are available.
The discussion begins at 10 a.m. June 23 in Scholastica Learning Center 107 on the Mount Marty Campus. Park in Lot A. Meeting is in Building 4.
Coffee and snacks will be served.
