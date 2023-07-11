• On July 5, 2023, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was called to 551 Avenue, a half-mile north of Highway 59, by the Wausa Fire Department, of a vehicle on fire. When arriving at the scene, the vehicle was completely burned out and parked amongst some trees. When the VIN was located and ran, it came back as a stolen vehicle out of Genoa, Nance County, Nebraska. The vehicle was a red GMC Sonoma pickup. No plates were on the vehicle at the time of the fire. The Sheriff’s Office is working with Nance County at this time and if anyone has any information or seen anyone driving this vehicle, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
