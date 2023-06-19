Here is a schedule of activities planned at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area this weekend:
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
• 9 a.m.-2 p.m. — TEEN CAMP: For ages 11-14. Join the naturalists for outdoor activities, outdoor cooking, games, crafts and more. Pre-registration is required. Call 605-688-2985 or sign up at the Welcome Center.
FRIDAY, JUNE 23
• 1:30-3 p.m. — MAMMALS AND TRACKS: Join the naturalist to learn about mammals and their tracks. You will make your own track to take home. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre
• 6-7 p.m. — FIRE STARTERS: Learn about fire-starting and make your own fire starters to take home. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre
• 7-8 p.m. — PIE IRON COOKING: Join the naturalist to learn about campfire cooking and to make and sample some snacks made with the pie irons. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — ARCHERY: For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at Gavin’s Archery Range.
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — WATERCRAFT: For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at South Side of Lake Yankton
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. — LOCKBOX: Join the naturalists use your skills to open locks and be the first to open all the locks on your lockbox to reveal prizes inside. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheater.
• 7:30-8:30 p.m. — FIREFLY SCAVENGER HUNT AND CRAFT: Learn some fun firefly facts and create a firefly craft. Meet at the Gavin’s Shelter #2.
• 8:30-9:30 p.m. — LANTERN HIKE: Take an evening hike with the naturalists and learn some fun facts about wildlife at night. Meet at the Gavin’s Nature Trail
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
