100 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 23, 1921
• The “chug chug” of the ferryboat B.A. Douglass sounded along the river front once more today, the craft having been shoved from her winter berth yesterday, taking to the water about 4 p.m.
• Development of the river frontage of the city as a part of the park system of Yankton was decided upon by the park board at the chamber of commerce last evening. Their energies will be at first directed to the block on the bluff between Cedar and Broadway, which they found to be city property.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, March 23, 1946
• South Dakota farmers plan to plant a total crop acreage one percent larger than last year as their part in meeting world food needs and in maintaining a balanced state crop and livestock program, a survey today disclosed.
• Another landmark has disappeared from what was once the thriving little community of Old Bon Homme, with the razing of what has been known as the Lovins home. The house, an eight-room story-and-a-half with lean-to attached, was built in the early 1880s by Thos. Abbott and at that time was the finest house in the community.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 23, 1971
• The Nebraska Legislature’s Education Committee is holding for later decision a series of eight bills overhauling Nebraska’s junior college system. The measures would set up a statewide system of eight community college districts throughout the state, at the same time setting the schools for the purpose of vocational-technical education.
• Another attempted dog poisoning is being investigated by Yankton police. The police investigation revealed that the dog had been seen on the golf course with some paper in its mouth, and a search was accordingly made of the course. A small quantity of substance was found which is thought to be the remains of the poison.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, March 23, 1996
• Burlington Northern Railroad crews worked on erecting cars following a derailment at 8:53 p.m. Thursday on tracks located two miles west and one and one-quarter miles north of the Port of Entry. Four cars ended up on their sides, including a tanker which did not contain any type of hazardous material.
• Elmars Jansevics has been a persuasive pitch man for a Rotary International project aimed at converting an old Soviet military installation in Auce, Latvia, into a desperately needed medical facility. The Yankton and Vermillion Rotary clubs have teamed with Sacred Heart Hospital to help the Rotary International effort. Several pieces of surplus hospital equipment are being donated by Sacred Heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.