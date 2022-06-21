PARKSTON — The Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall will be on display in Parkston June 29-July 4. It will be available 24 hours a day in Parkston’s East City Park.
The wall which is 360 feet long will be on display along with 68 additional panels of other wars and conflicts throughout America’s history.
For a complete schedule, visit www.parkstoncelebration.com. All events are free.
