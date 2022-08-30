Warrants Provide More Info In Laurel Homicides
Adobe Stock

LAUREL, Neb. – Search warrants are providing a look at the evidence authorities are collecting surrounding the suspect in a quadruple-homicide and of his wife’s actions during that time.

Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel faces 10 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, in deaths occurring Aug. 4 at two separate Laurel homes. The alleged homicides began during the early morning hours with Jones allegedly shooting the victims and setting their homes on fire.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.