Warrants Provide More Info In Laurel Homicides

LAUREL, Neb. – Search warrants are providing a look at the evidence authorities are collecting surrounding the suspect in a quadruple-homicide and of his wife’s actions during that time.
Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel faces 10 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, in deaths occurring Aug. 4 at two separate Laurel homes. The alleged homicides began during the early morning hours with Jones allegedly shooting the victims and setting their homes on fire.
The victims include Michele Ebeling, 53, and Gene Twiford, 86; Janet Twiford, 85; and their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55.
Besides the murder charges, Jones faces two counts of first-degree arson and four counts of using a firearm to commit a felony. He could receive the death penalty on the first-degree murder charges or an alternate punishment of life imprisonment.
A Nebraska State Patrol spokesman confirmed Tuesday for the Press & Dakotan that Jones remains hospitalized in Lincoln, Nebraska. However, the spokesman said the matter remains under investigation and he could not release any further details.
At this point, authorities are not disclosing a motive in the case, although court records indicate Jones allegedly entered the Twiford home as part of a burglary attempt.
In addition, authorities have not said whether they are pursuing other suspects. However, they are interested in speaking with two persons spotted in a car traveling in Laurel around that time who may be witnesses or have other information.
The driver was listed as a black male who picked up a passenger, and they were seen apparently leaving town. The two persons have not been publicly identified.
Search warrants reveal authorities have sought weapons, arson materials, accelerants and phones or other devices containing digital footprints. Authorities have also seized clothing and any other possible evidence.
Carrie Jones, the suspect’s wife, doesn’t face charges at this time. However, authorities have interviewed her, seized her phone and searched her vehicle for evidence.
In court records, she admitted she went over to the first victim’s residence and then returned home. She also allegedly assisted her husband with removing his burnt clothing upon his return home.
Court records include other details surrounding her actions during the crimes.
On Aug. 5, investigators spoke to Christopher Mendez and Royce Fairly, who reside at 204 Elm Street. Mendez advised investigators that when the explosion took place at 209 Elm Street, he was outside smoking a cigarette. Mendez further advised he ran to 209 Elm Street to render aid.
When Mendez was at the west door, he had contact with Carrie Jones on the property of 209 Elm Street. Mendez called for Fairly, who arrived on the scene at which time Carrie Jones returned to her home.
Laurel Police Chief Ron Lundahl said he had contact with the couple, and during this time, Carrie Jones admitted going to Ebeling’s home that was the first crime scene.
Later, NSP investigators met with Carrie Jones at Cubby’s gas station in Laurel, at which time she showed her cell phone to the agents.
Authorities contend the cell phone could contain location data, including GPS coordinates and historical locations, providing possible information regarding the crime and her location up to, at or about the time of the homicides.
The cell phone could also contain phone calls and other data, authorities said.
During an interview, Carrie Jones told investigators she had to peel off what was left of Jason Jones’ clothing from his body when he returned home.
According to court documents, Jason Jones allegedly first killed Ebeling, his neighbor across the street, at her home with gunfire. While in her house, he allegedly caused an explosion and set her home on fire.
He then allegedly went to the Twiford residence three blocks to the south, broke into their home and killed the three residents with gunfire. In addition, he allegedly set the house on fire.
Authorities found evidence at the two homes linking Jones to the deaths. The evidence included a backpack and receipts for a gas can and other items allegedly used in the fire.
The Nebraska State Patrol and other law enforcement surrounded Jones’ house, ordering his surrender. He did not come out voluntarily, so diversionary tactics were used to distract him.
When authorities entered Jones’ house, they found him with serious burns, allegedly from using accelerant on the two other houses.
Cedar County officials said Jones would not receive a scheduled court appearance until he recovers, is released from the hospital and is then booked.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will serve as a special prosecutor in the case. Luebe appointed the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy as Jones’ defense counsel at this time.
The Twifords’ memorial service was held earlier this month, while Ebeling’s memorial service was held last week.
Laurel’s 1,000 residents were left stunned at the crimes and sorrow for the four lost lives. The following weekend, they gathered for a prayer vigil for the victims, their families and the community.
Laurel residents also provided food and other items to assist law enforcement and first responders at the scene.
The Nebraska State Patrol asked firefighters to extinguish the blaze while preserving as much evidence as possible. Afterwards, authorities commended the firefighters and said their efforts kept intact a number of valuable clues in the investigation.
More than 60 law enforcement officers and first responders arrived on the scene. Bolduc said the scene was especially challenging for Laurel residents who responded to the call and knew the victims.
When the fires were extinguished, law enforcement entered the victims’ homes and determined the deaths were homicides. Authorities found evidence allegedly linking Jason Jones to the crimes. At the Twiford home, police also found a pistol belonging to Jones.
Law enforcement expected the autopsies on the four victims would provide more valuable information on the case.
Defense attorneys have filed motions objecting to expanded news media coverage of proceedings, which under Nebraska law allows pre-approved media to take photos, record audio and shoot video inside the courtroom.
The defense contends the expanded news coverage would interfere with the rights of their client to a fair trial.
Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe set Jason Jones’ bond of $5 million at 10%, which means the defendant must post $500,000 to be released from jail. In addition, Jones must meet other conditions of the court.
When he is released from the hospital, Jason Jones is expected to be transported to the Cedar County Jail in Hartington and scheduled for court proceedings.
