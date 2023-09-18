Yankton Area Arts (YAA) is looking for talent for a talent show to be held Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Meridian Venue (former Hatch building) in Yankton’s Meridian District.
YAA is looking for 12-15 different talent acts that would like to participate in the talent show. To enter auditions, send a recording of yourself performing your talent and hashtag it #Yanktonsgottalent23.
YAA will review the auditions on Oct. 5-7 and contact the selected talent on Oct. 8. If you need help recording a video to audition, reach out or stop by the YAA office and they will gladly help you. All are welcome and encouraged to audition.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open to the public free of charge Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m., and Saturdays 1-3 p.m. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the YAA office at 605-665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
