• A report was received at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday of an assault in Yankton.
• A report was received at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday of a protection order violation on Pine St.
• A report was received at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of merchandise from a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:54 p.m. Monday of an assault on Douglas Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:51 p.m. Monday of theft on Meadow View Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday of a residential burglary off of 451st Ave. near Volin.
