SIOUX FALLS — Doug Ekeren has been named the regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace Hospital (AQOP) after serving in the role on an interim basis.
Ekeren, who will also continue his work as regional president and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH), has held the interim title for AQOP since July 2020.
“I have been impressed with Doug’s commitment to making this restructuring successful and how well he has done in balancing the needs of both AQOP and ASHH,” said Bob Sutton, Avera President and CEO. “He has been masterful in leveraging the tremendous talent and resources in the two regions during the last year so our organization can meet both immediate and long-term strategic goals.”
Ekeren has served as the regional president and CEO of ASHH since 2014. Additionally, he is the administrative lead of Avera’s Long-Term Care Strategic Business Unit, Emergency Medicine Steering Committee and General Surgery Steering Committee.
