100 Years Ago
Friday, February 23, 1923
• Miss Alice Klopping, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Klopping, who reside across the river in Nebraska, was brought to Yankton yesterday by ambulance and taken to the home of Mrs. Marie Wynn, 411 Mulberry street, for treatment. Dr. Braddock, the physician in charge, states the home is being quarantined as the case is one of cerebral meningitis.
• City Hall officials are discussing the advisability of the city investing in a large steel flagstaff, so that on patriotic holidays Old Glory may be hoisted to the breeze. At present the ancient cupola over the city hall is so full of nails it tears every flag put up in short order.
75 Years Ago
Monday, February 23, 1948
• Mary Jane Cwach, Utica, a member of the Happy-Go-Lucky 4-H club, was named as Yankton county’s winner in the South Dakota radio public speaking contest at the county eliminations held Saturday afternoon in the courtroom of the courthouse here, it was announced today by County Agent Myron Barber.
• Yankton’s High School’s debaters under Mr. A. P. Schenk, director, entered a speech tournament in Madison Saturday and came out with two wins, four losses for the inexperienced squad, and two wins, six losses for the experienced speakers.
50 Years Ago
Friday, February 23, 1973
• The Yankton School District’s costs per student run about 22 per cent less than the national average while still receiving “very favorable” comments from accreditation officials. Yankton school district business manager F.D. Taylor said that figures released by “School Management Magazine” compare the Yankton costs per pupil with all schools in the nation, schools similar size nationwide, schools in the region and schools of similar size in the region. Not counting school bus services, spending for new equipment and supplies and debt payments (as for new buildings), the Yankton district spends $689.93 per pupil — and the national average is $879.20.
• A break-in at Charlie’s Pizza House was discovered by Yankton police on patrol at 5:37 a.m. today. Entry was made by breaking a window on the north side of the building and taken were cigarettes and a small amount of change, at some time between 1:30 and 5:37 a.m.
25 Years Ago
Monday, February 23, 1998
• Mount Marty basketball coach Jim Thorson leaned back in his chair after his post-game radio interview Saturday following the Lancers’ 86-70 win over the University of Sioux Falls, but any thoughts he had of relaxation in a still-buzzing Cimpl Arena simply had to wait. He kept on fielding enthusiastic handshakes from MMC fans, several of whom probably paid little attention to the program before he took its reins three years ago. And kids were asking him to autograph programs, shirts and hats; the coach graciously obliged.
• This spring, farmers along the James River hope to get reacquainted with some old friends — their planting equipment and their fields. “I can see (my land) for the first time in six years,” said Don Barber, who farms just east of Mitchell.” About 200 acres of his farm had been under water until last fall, but not anymore. Current flood forecasts show zero potential for flooding along the James River this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.