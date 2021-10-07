ASH, Willcockson Eye Associates To Enter Professional Agreement

Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and Willcockson Eye Associates, P.C., are pleased to announce that they have finalized a professional services agreement (PSA) to have the Yankton-based eye care clinic become a part of Avera Medical Group. It will be named Avera Medical Group Willcockson Eye Associates.
As part of this arrangement, Avera Sacred Heart will acquire the office building located at 415 West Third Street, Yankton.
The PSA will take effect Dec. 1.
“Willcockson Eye Associates have been a well-respected provider of eye care services in Yankton for more than 70 years,” said Doug Ekeren, Regional President and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. “We are excited to have this long-standing health care institution join our organization to expand the specialty services we provide in the community.”
Willcockson Eye Associates was created in 1950 when Dr. Thomas H. Willcockson started his practice in Yankton. Dr. John R. Willcockson joined his father in the practice of ophthalmology in 1975. While Tom retired in 1991 and John in 2006, the practice remains strong. Dr. Gregory Kouri joined the clinic in 1996, while Dr. Trevor Kindle and Dr. Kelsey Fitzgerald both came aboard in 2021.
A satellite office is operated in Norfolk, Nebraska, and services there will continue.
