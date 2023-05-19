Point Of Debate

Believing the recreation figures are far too low, an organization has asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to revise its economic impact study for Lewis and Clark Lake siltation.
The Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition (MSAC) heard the report Friday during its annual meeting in Yankton. The Corps provided its engineering and economic studies of sediment, which has gotten progressively worse in the lake behind Gavins Point Dam near Yankton.
“The lake will become 100% full of sediment by approximately year 2150,” said the Corps’ Justin Brewer. “At that point, there will be no more water recreation.”
Brewer provided the historic, current and future projected costs for sediment. He looked at the broad range of economic impacts for recreation, agriculture, hydropower and infrastructure.
“There are hundreds of millions of dollars in impacts realized (because of sedimentation),” he added.
Traditionally, a Corps analysis covers 50 years, but this study used a 150-year period to provide “the big picture,” Brewer explained.
Recreation draws more than one million visitors annually to Lewis and Clark Lake. The number has expanded in recent years and could grow tremendously with the STAR WARS project bringing a Niobrara State Park lodge/events center and Weigand Marina upgrades.
However, the visitor industry will dry up if no action is taken with sedimentation, Brewer said.
“Lewis and Clark Lake currently produces $8,680,000 a year in recreation benefits,” he said. “After Lewis and Clark fills in, the recreation benefits fall to $1,026,000 annually.”
Brewer said the figures use a standard formula of $8 per person for each visit.
MSAC board members immediately reacted, believing the actual per-person figure looms far higher. They were concerned the Corps study greatly understates recreation’s economic impact, skewing cost-benefit ratios when seeking federal funding.
Board member Paul Lepisto used himself as an example of spending habits.
“For $8, that’s what I spend on M&Ms alone. You haven’t figured in bait, gas, boat maintenance or anything else,” he said. “These figures are abysmally low and need to be revisited.”
Corps hydraulic engineer Paul Boyd noted the $8 figure was based on a method used for years. “It’s a very rigid process that we’re supposed to follow,” he said.
The economic analysis looks at one question, Boyd said. “What are people willing to spend to recreate?” he asked.
Using that approach, MSAC members said the $8 might cover the cost of a day pass at a state park. However, it wouldn’t include any spending at the lake, for boating and supplies or in town at stores, bars, restaurants and hotels.
“Your numbers are so low that (your report) would be totally skewed if you don’t adjust that number,” Lepisto said.
A figure of $50 per person for each visit might be more realistic, MSAC members said.
Any underestimation in one area might raise questions about other parts of the economic report, according to Jeff Schuckman, Northeast Regional Fisheries Manager for the Nebraska Game & Parks Department.
CONDUCTING THE STUDY
MSAC, which consists of various stakeholders, is sponsoring a three-phase study with a 50-50 federal and sponsor cost share. The current Phase 2 looks at possible options for removing and transporting sediment along with the cost.
The information will be used in Stage 3, where a sediment management plan will be developed for Lewis and Clark Lake west of Yankton.
Despite questioning the recreation figures, MSAC board members said they wanted to move forward with the process. They didn’t want to scrap the economic impact study and stall the work. Instead, they preferred moving on to the third and final phase, adjusting the economic figures in the future.
In his presentation, Brewer pointed to the costs already incurred by sedimentation and the cost of doing nothing. The historical costs included roughly $340 million for moving Nebraska Highway 12 and another $12.443 million for relocating the town of Niobrara, Nebraska, because of flooding.
In addition, the movement of Springfield’s water intake facility carried a $10.3 million price tag, Brewer said.
Sedimentation will take its toll on infrastructure and public utilities, Brewer noted.
“The Corps will have to decide the future of the hydropower facility by about year 2100,” he said. “Power consumption, rehabilitation costs and alternate power sources will affect any decision on continuing or decommissioning hydropower.”
If no action is taken on sedimentation, the powerhouse will not be able to generate power past the year 2090. Sediment passing through the turbines would cause damage and could be replaced with alternate energy-generation choices.
The result: an annual loss of about $19.2 million in energy to the national economy.
Sedimentation will also impact public water supplies, Brewer said, noting it would take $411,000 to extend the B-Y Water District intakes in southeast South Dakota and about $238,000 to extend the Cedar-Knox intakes in northeast Nebraska.
Also, sedimentation may create the need for agricultural and structural buyouts, Brewer said.
Based on a value of $3,814 per acre, the possible buyout of 5,620 acres on the Missouri River and 1,160 acres on the Niobrara River would create a total of nearly $26 million in lost benefits.
In addition, the buy-out of nearly 500 structures on the two rivers carries a combined value of $68 million.
MSAC board member Pat Cerny, who also serves on the James River Water Development District board, pointed to the impact on agriculture, particularly for irrigation and other water uses.
As a result, the U.S. may be forced to rely on other nations for a large part of its food supply, she said.
BY THE NUMBERS
Boyd’s engineering report reflected the urgency of moving ahead on the sedimentation issue.
“Lewis and Clark Lake receives 2,600 acre-feet a year of sedimentation. That amounts to 4 million cubic yards,” he said.
The figure translates to 963,360,000 cubic feet — nearly one billion — with the possibility of even more unaccounted siltation from other sources.
Put another way, the stacked sedimentation would amount to 26 Empire State Buildings a year and 1,716 Empire State Buildings of silt since the Gavins Point Dam construction.
“How can we increase the efficiency of the river to get sediment (downstream)?” Boyd asked.
At this point, dredging and sluicing are not viable options, Boyd said. Instead, he pointed to promising proposals submitted by the three finalists in the “Guardians of the Reservoir” competition as well as a Colorado School of Mines capstone project.
The “Guardians” competition is sponsored by the Bureau of Reclamation and the Corps of Engineers. The three finalists propose these options:
• Mazdak International — Sediment Compression Piston Pump;
• 3D Dredger — partially autonomous dredging system with multiple collection tools;
• D-Sediment — autonomous vacuum dredge system.
The Colorado School of Mines’ project looks at what an active project would entail on Lewis and Clark Lake using the “Guardians” technology. The project is designed to manage one million cubic yards per year, which represents about 25% of the annual load.
The Colorado School of Mines economic analysis is not USACE standard or reviewed, Boyd said. However, the long-term estimate of $5 or more per cubic yard may justify further analysis in Phase 3.
The economic opportunities for sediment include road sand, construction aggregate, recreation, mining/hydraulic fracking and business uses.
A major question lies on how to keep sediment from entering Lewis and Clark Lake, Boyd said.
“The Niobrara River produces more than 50% of the sediment supply to the Missouri River and delta,” he said. “A significant reduction in delivery from the Niobrara could have a positive impact on reservoir life.”
The Spencer Dam breach during 2019 ice jams and flooding on the Niobrara River created a major sedimentation event for the Missouri River, Boyd said.
Sediment’s movement creates challenges in trying to prevent and remove it, Boyd said. “The deltas have grown in all directions, which has a backwater effect,” he said.
Past performance doesn’t necessarily predict future events, Boyd said.
“This is based on historical trends,” he said. “If you can tell what Mother Nature will do in the next 150 years, just let me know.”
MSAC President Mark Simpson said the final result and action could exert an impact far beyond Lewis and Clark Lake or even the Missouri River.
“What we’re doing here could have importance for the rest of the nation and the world,” he said.
