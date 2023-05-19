Point Of Debate
Paul Boyd, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha, presents the findings of a study on Lewis and Clark Lake sedimentation west of Yankton.

 KELLY HERTZ/P&D

Believing the recreation figures are far too low, an organization has asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to revise its economic impact study for Lewis and Clark Lake siltation.

The Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition (MSAC) heard the report Friday during its annual meeting in Yankton. The Corps provided its engineering and economic studies of sediment, which has gotten progressively worse in the lake behind Gavins Point Dam near Yankton.

