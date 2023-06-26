Yankton Mall
This 2017 file photo shows a nearly vacant Yankton Mall. A local businessman has purchased the facility from Dial Properties.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The Yankton Mall has been purchased by a local businessman.

Matt Evans is now the owner of the former Yankton Mall, renamed Event Central. Evans, a Yankton native, owns and operates four RV parks in Yankton and has worked at his father’s shop, Ron’s Auto Glass, for 23 years. He has served on the Yankton County Planning and Zoning commission and ran for a seat on the County Commission last year.

bjs12258

What a great addition to Yankton. That mall has been a mess ever since we moved here in 2002. Matt has a proven track record of success - I hope he can turn the mall into the bustling business center it was meant to be!! Great job Matt.

lone

[beam][beam][beam][smile]

