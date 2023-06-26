The Yankton Mall has been purchased by a local businessman.
Matt Evans is now the owner of the former Yankton Mall, renamed Event Central. Evans, a Yankton native, owns and operates four RV parks in Yankton and has worked at his father’s shop, Ron’s Auto Glass, for 23 years. He has served on the Yankton County Planning and Zoning commission and ran for a seat on the County Commission last year.
Stores already at the mall will be joined by Playday, Escape Room, Savannah Rose Photography and FurKidz pet grooming. Also, the movie theater will be reopened and a new JoDean’s Restaurant is slated to open at the site, Evans told the Press & Dakotan.
He was hesitant to share any project timelines because the previous owners at Dial Properties failed to deliver on many promises to the community, he said.
His aim instead will be to “under-promise” and “over-deliver,” Evans said.
However, he did say that his first priority will be to get the movie theater operational. It closed shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
“Our objective after that is JoDean’s, which we're opening in the mall,” Evans said, adding that he purchased the restaurant’s recipes from original JoDean’s owner, Jack Nielsen.
One big question on residents’ minds is whether he plans to fix the mall’s parking lot, Evans said.
“The parking lot, that we want to fix as soon as possible,” he said. “There again, we don't want to set any timelines because, if something happens, then we’ve over promised and under delivered like the previous owners.”
The key to success in this venture will be community support, Evans said.
“You need revenue in order to do a million-dollar parking-lot improvement,” he said. “The mall needs renters to come in here and get this thing going, to work together as a community to come up with great ideas for stores.”
There are discounts currently in place to help get that process started, he said.
“Maybe they can chase their dream of the business that they wanted to always start but could never afford,” Evans said.
For more information, visit Event Center’s Facebook page.
(2) comments
What a great addition to Yankton. That mall has been a mess ever since we moved here in 2002. Matt has a proven track record of success - I hope he can turn the mall into the bustling business center it was meant to be!! Great job Matt.
[beam][beam][beam][smile]
