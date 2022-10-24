The Yankton County Treasurer reminds residents that the second half of property taxes are due by Oct. 31.
There are several convenient ways to pay. You can pay by mail, by our secure drop box located on the north side of our building, the drop boxes at the north and south entrances of the building or you can pay on-line at govtechtaxpro.com.
