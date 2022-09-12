100 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 13, 1922
• A great grey wolf, a famous animal in his day, is on display in the east window of the D.D. Gross hardware store, and it makes a fitting background for the hunting equipment on display. This great wolf figured in the news dispatches of 1918 and had over 30 killings to his credit, all of them choice three-year-old steers, all around Philip and west. A crack shot named Hanson ended the career of the outlaw. He had the pelt mounted and later presented it to Dr. H.A. Fitzgerald, of this city, who now owns the animal.
• There will be two pumps at work on the Nebraska grade for the Meridian Highway bridge across the Missouri river at Yankton tomorrow, for the first time. In addition to the 8-inch pump, one of 6 inches has been added, and both will be shooting the sand and water out on the grade to bring it nearer completion.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, September 13, 1947
• Activity was renewed on two of Tyndall’s city improvements Monday of this week. Brick laying for the new fire hall was started after a delay which resulted while the contractor was waiting for necessary steel. Contractors for Tyndall’s new water tower also arrived in Tyndall and began work Monday. The old wooden tower is all being dismantled down to the steel and is being replaced by a new wooden tank.
• Wakonda residents watched with some apprehension the funnel shaped cloud which passed over the town, high in the heavens, Wednesday afternoon about four o’clock. Coming up in the northwest, the funnel end seemed to whirl upward into the sky, with the tail extending downward to the horizon, resembling a thin stream of smoke escaping as from an airplane. As the funnel stretched upward, the tail swung much like a snake or tail of a kite. No report of a storm was received here, but a heavy rain fell east of Wakonda, with some hail reported.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 13, 1972
• The Yankton County Board of Commissioners adopted a 1973 budget of $1,633,250, of which $697,610 would be raised by tax levy, late Tuesday afternoon.
• Nebraska’s 1972 corn crop, already 18 percent mature, is expected to yield an unprecedented 98 bushels per acre, topping by five bushels the old record set in 1969, government observers reported Tuesday.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, September 13, 1997
• As in the past two years, Yankton will once again be the Capital of the Dacotah Territory on Sept. 20 with the third annual Dacotah Territorial Reunion. The event promises to be bigger and better than ever. The two-day celebration will include the annual non-motorized parade. South Dakota native and California artist Ron Backer will be the grand marshal of the parade.
• The South Dakota Auctioneers Association conducted its 10th annual Bid-Calling Contest at the South Dakota State Fair Saturday, Aug. 30. Contestants were judged upon their appearance, voice, clarity, chant, enthusiasm and crowd appeal. The 1997-1998 South Dakota Auctioneer’s Bid-Calling Champion is Greg Ryken of Irene.
