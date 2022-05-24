Decision 2022 Crissey Wants To Bring A Fresh Perspective To The Sheriff’s Office

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of two profiles on the Republican candidates for Yankton County sheriff. The primary election is June 7.
NAME: Preston Crissey
FAMILY: Wife: Kim Crissey Kids: Berkley, Lincoln, Briggs and Marli.
OCCUPATION: Police Sergeant with the Yankton Police Department.
EDUCATION: Associates degree in Criminal Justice at Southeast Tech and currently enrolled at Central State University to finish my bachelor’s degree.
YEARS OF EXPERIENCE: 12 years in law enforcement.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE:
• Vice President of the Bon Homme School Board
• Vice President of the School Resource Officers Association
• Vice President of the Lodge 19 Fraternal Order of Police
• 2016 DARE Officer of the Year
• DARE Instructor
• DARE Mentor for the State of South Dakota
• Taser (CEW) Instructor
• ALICE (Active Shooter) Instructor
• Private contractor with the Food & Drug Administration as a tobacco inspector for the State of South Dakota.
• Worked fulltime as a Deputy Sheriff in Aurora and Bon Homme County’s
WEBSITE: crissey4sheriff.com
FACEBOOK: “Preston Crissey for Yankton County Sheriff”
• Why are you running?
I’m running for Yankton County Sheriff because I’ve been a proven leader in the law enforcement community for many years. I have a proven track record to get things done. I’m the only candidate for sheriff who is a forward thinker and has progressive ideas to better the agency and provide the proper services our county needs.
I believe one of the worst things an agency can say is, “Because this is the way we’ve always done it”. If you do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you’ve always gotten. This is the wrong attitude to have and is the reason why your deputies don’t have body cameras or laptops in their vehicles currently.
• How will the sheriff’s department have to evolve with the legalization of medical cannabis and what could recreational legalization potentially mean?
With the legalization of medical marijuana, we will need to work closely with our local, state and federal entities. This is new to our state, so there will be many issues I see with this.
We will make sure people are still following the laws regardless of a medical status. Our day-to-day operations will remain the same and we will still enforce the laws if someone is driving under the influence or even possessing when they shouldn’t be. We also need to make sure people with medical statuses are possessing the substance in the original containers.
As for recreational, there are still many hoops for our state to jump through. When new laws are passed, we will train and educate our staff.
• How do you feel about the direction of the sheriff’s department?
If I felt like the sheriff’s office was moving in the right direction, I wouldn’t be running for sheriff. I see the leadership qualities from both sides and currently see an opportunity for new leadership.
You sometimes need new blood to understand what your agency is missing. I will be that new leader. I will give our deputies the equipment and additional training they need to better serve you today and into the future. I also want to share resources with the Yankton Police Department. When doing this, we will save tax dollars by having training instructors on both sides of the aisle.
• What are some of the issues the department sees on the horizon in the next 5-10 years?
I believe all law enforcement agencies are having issues with recruitment and retainment. I would like to explore better ways for us to keep new and current deputies at the sheriff’s office.
This job is one of the toughest ones out there. We need to find better ways to get higher wages and cheaper health insurance plans to our employees. Yankton County has great businesses and recreation opportunities here. It’s also a great place for people to retire and for us to raise our families. Let’s build off what we already have!
• Additional thoughts?
I’m grateful and appreciate the opportunity to become your next sheriff. If elected, I will do everything I can to better serve Yankton County for a long time to come. Please join me June 7 to move Yankton County forward. Thank you!
