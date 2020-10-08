OJ Simpson Murder Trial Verdict Remembered 25 Years Later

The 20th Century is filled with high-profile legal proceedings.
Gangsters such as Al Capone and John Gotti faced justice. Notorious serial killers such as Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer even saw their trials televised to the nation.
But it’s the trial that followed a 1994 double-homicide in Los Angeles that many still tout as the “Trial of the Century.” And 25 years ago last Saturday, one of the most infamous verdicts was read aloud on live television.
“… we the jury in the above entitled action find the defendant Orenthal James Simpson not guilty …”
On Oct. 3, 1995, OJ Simpson, a former football player turned TV pitchman and actor, was found not guilty for the June 12, 1994 deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman — a waiter and friend of Nicole Brown Simpson.
University of South Dakota Law School Dean Neil Fulton recently sat down with the Press & Dakotan to discuss the case and its impact 25 years later.
For Fulton, the summer of 1994 meant he was on the cusp of beginning his own career in law. As he prepared to attend law school at the University of Minnesota in the fall, he was staying on his parents’ ranch in Miller — a place that couldn’t escape the unfolding drama in California’s San Fernando Valley.
“I had run out to the little 9-hole golf course in Miller,” Fulton said. “A couple of guys that I knew who were older business guys in town were sitting in the clubhouse afterwards, and they were just transfixed watching the TV because OJ Simpson and Al Cowlings were in a white Bronco in a slow-motion pursuit. It was national news from the moment it broke.”
Fulton said that Simpson’s celebrity status guaranteed a lot of attention would be paid to proceedings almost by default.
“OJ Simpson had been a massive celebrity since he arrived on the USC campus in the ‘60s,” Fulton said. “It was a celebrity trail, and those have always grabbed attention — whether it’s the Lindbergh baby case or anything going back. The celebrity trial gets attention.”
But there were a number of other factors that brought further scrutiny to the case, Fulton added.
“It had so many connections into society,” he said. “There were racial issues. There were celebrity issues. It was the doorstep of DNA analysis really being a thing and the growth of the 24/7 news cycle that allowed it to be covered in a way that a lot of trials hadn’t before. Because it was covered so heavily, it just became part of the national conversation.”
Fulton said that the national obsession with the trial wasn’t necessarily something new for major cases with one exception — the introduction of television.
“There have been a lot of trials that have approached this, it’s just that none of them were on TV in this way before,” he said. “The Rosenbergs and the espionage case against them, the Lindbergh baby case, lots of the cases that would’ve involved Eugene Debs at the turn of the century — there have been a lot trials that have captured the nation’s attention. It’s just that this was the first one where TV was so central to it. We had access to TV in a way we hadn’t previously with cable news and a 24-hour cycle.”
While it may have seemed to some like the trial itself had flown off the rails, Fulton said this trial may not have been as off-balance as it appeared.
“If you actually watch what went on in court, a lot of the gamesmanship and a lot of the jockeying by the lawyers were things that would’ve happened without cameras because it was playing to the jury and it was playing to the community sentiment in L.A.,” he said. “Did the cameras facilitate it? Absolutely, they did. But I don’t know that that drove it off the rails quite as far as we think.”
He added there was also great skill amongst both the defense and the prosecution.
“Simpson was able to assemble a legal team that was an incredibly talented cast of characters,” he said. “On the prosecution side, too, Chris Darden and Marcia Clark were really well-respected prosecutors in L.A. In a setting like that, all the stops come out for the criminal defense lawyers and they aren’t going to leave a trick un-played. … You had Barry Scheck, who was at the forefront of understanding DNA and he just conducted a masterful cross-examination on the science that demonstrated he knew more about that than the scientist did. You had F. Lee Bailey, who was kind of this classic Perry Mason bulldog cross-examiner who took on Mark Fuhrman. And then you had Johnny Cochran who had this deep connection into the African-American community in L.A., a management of the PR of it and the general strategy. A lot of it was just these were really exceptional lawyers managing every aspect of the trial in the well of the courtroom and out in a way a lot of us do in a lot of cases. It just was a bigger stage and, as a result a lot of the plays were bigger.”
Though the trial lasted many months, when it was handed to the jury, it was only deliberated on for three hours before a verdict was reached.
Fulton said the country ground to a halt for the announcement of what would ultimately be a not-guilty verdict.
“America did kind of stop that day,” he said. “There was this real pause to see the outcome because it was something a huge portion of the population had followed almost in real time.”
As with much of the nation, Fulton himself tuned in for the verdict.
“The day that the verdict came down, it came down shortly before we had Criminal Law (class),” he said. “I remember going over to a law school classmate’s apartment to watch the verdict and then we walked into one of our classes and the professor — I can’t remember what we were going to talk about that day — looked around at us, heard the buzz as he was coming in and said, ‘OK, let’s talk about it.’ We kind of hijacked Criminal Law that day to talk about the verdict.”
Then Yankton County State’s Attorney Mike Ridgway was blunt in his assessment of the trial.
“The judicial system played second-fiddle to Hollywood drama (in this case),” Ridgway was quoted as saying in the Oct. 4, 1995, edition of the Press & Dakotan. “After the American public has seen the antics by both sides, they will have a more jaundiced view of lawyers and courts.”
Going forward from the verdict, Fulton said the trial had a number of impacts on the legal system and how it’s perceived.
“It definitely exposed some issues, particularly in Los Angeles and in the nation at large, about policing and racial issues in policing — conversations we are having really actively today in the wake of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd,” he said. “It really had an impact about how a lot of non-lawyers consume information about the legal system. … There’s maybe this merging of news and entertainment that everyone kind of looks for the next OJ trial that people can follow in real-time.”
He added that one of its biggest impacts has been cultural.
“Everyone hears, ‘If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit’ and that resonates,” he said, referring to the infamous glove episode in the courtroom. “It defines what a criminal trial looks like to a lot of people, both in accurate and inaccurate ways.”
Simpson would be found liable for the deaths of Goldman and Brown in a subsequent civil suit and would serve six years in prison in connection with a 2009 robbery in Las Vegas.
There has never been a criminal conviction in the murder of Ron Goldman or Nicole Brown Simpson.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.