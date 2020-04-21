PIERRE — With the completion of all the SDHSAA winter fine arts and athletic activities, the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) announces that 503 teams have received the “Academic Achievement Team Awards” for the 2019-2020 winter season.
All varsity fine arts groups and athletic teams that achieve a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher are eligible to receive the SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team Award.
Initiated during the 1996-97 school year, the SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team Award program is designed to recognize varsity athletic teams and fine arts groups for their academic excellence. The South Dakota High School Activities Association believes that high school students learn in two distinct ways; inside the classroom and outside the classroom – on the stage and/or athletic field. This academic program creates a positive environment for school teams to have its members excel in the classroom. This program is also meant to motivate students toward academic excellence and to promote academic encouragement from teammates.
All varsity teams that participate in Association sponsored activities are eligible for this recognition program. The Academic Team Award program provides high school students with the opportunity to prove they can be overwhelmingly successful in both academics as well as in athletic and fine arts activities.
Area honorees include:
• Bon Homme — One-Act Play, Gymnastics Team, Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group
• Centerville — Girls Basketball Team, One-Act Play
• Dakota Valley — Girls Basketball Team, Debate & Individual Events, Band Solo-Ensemble Group, Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group, Wrestling Team, One-Act Play, All-State Band, Boys Basketball Team
• Freeman Public — Girls Basketball Team
• Freeman Academy — Girls Basketball Team, Boys Basketball Team
• Gayville-Volin — Band Solo-Ensemble Group, Boys Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys Basketball Team, Girls Basketball Team
• Irene-Wakonda — All-State Band, Girls Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys Basketball Team, One-Act Play, Girls Basketball Team
• Marion — Wrestling Team, Girls Basketball Team, Boys Basketball Team
• Menno — One-Act Play, Boys Basketball Team, Boys Basketball Cheerleaders, Girls Basketball Cheerleaders, Girls Basketball Team
• Parker — Wrestling Team, Girls Basketball Team, Boys Basketball Team
• Scotland — Band Solo-Ensemble Group, Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group, Boys Basketball Team, Girls Basketball Team, Wrestling Team
• Vermillion — One-Act Play, Debate & Individual Events, Girls Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys Basketball Cheerleaders, All-State Band, Girls Basketball Team, Boys Basketball Team, Gymnastics Team
• Viborg-Hurley — Boys Basketball Team, Boys Basketball Cheerleaders, Girls Basketball Team, One-Act Play
• Wagner — Gymnastics Team, Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group, Boys Basketball Team, Girls Basketball Team, Wrestling Cheerleaders, Wrestling Team, Girls Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys Basketball Cheerleaders
• Yankton — Orchestra Solo-Ensemble Group, Band Solo-Ensemble Group, Boys Basketball Cheerleaders, Boys Basketball Team, Girls Basketball Cheerleaders, All-State Band, One-Act Play, Girls Basketball Team, Visual Arts Team, Gymnastics Team, Debate & Individual Events, Vocal Solo-Ensemble Group.
