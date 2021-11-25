Scotland Shooting Suspect Faces 3 More Charges

SCOTLAND — The suspect in the shooting deaths of three people in Scotland earlier this month will be facing three additional charges as well as the six charges originally filed against him.
According to a court filing late Tuesday, a grand jury has ruled that Francis D. Lange of Scotland will also face two counts of attempted murder and committing a felony while armed with a gun.
Lange was originally charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two charges of aggravated assault and one count of commission of a felony with a firearm.
The accused was arrested at his father’s residence, also in Scotland, shortly after the Nov. 9 shooting that claimed the lives of Librado Monclova, Angela Monclova and Diane Akins. Two other people were wounded.
Lange, who is currently in custody on a $2 million cash bond, has his next scheduled court appearance Nov. 30 in Tyndall.
