100 Years Ago
Thursday, April 8, 1920
• The marriage license crop has not been moving since the day before Easter. Warm weather is needed, says Clerk of Courts MacGregor.
• Saturday was tag day in Mission Hill. The sum of $36.20 for the garage for the county ambulance was collected by the pupils of the Grammar Room who were divided into two teams.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, April 8, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 8, 1970
• National recognition in the form of an invitation from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, Washington, D.C., comes to Dr. J.P. Steele, Yankton radiologist. Dr. Steele has been invited to membership on the National Sciences Council of the National Institutes of Health for a term of three years, beginning at once and running to Sept. 30, 1973.
• Cooler temperatures and lessening wind velocities Wednesday brought down the chance of grass fires in tinder dry Nebraska. Firemen in wide areas of the state were kept hopping Tuesday as prairie fires spread over thousands of acres before they could be contained and extinguished.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, April 8, 1995
• A sentinel on paws, Lassie keeps an eye on the goings on in town. No one enters the Gayville Country Store without greeting the 5-year-old collie, a mirror image of her television namesake. Lassie has been a part of the Heier family since she was six weeks old and, in that time, has become part of the community and operator of the welcome waggin’.
• With a mission of alleviating poverty of women and children, Church Women United of South Dakota begins a new year with a new president. Mary Alice Halverson of Yankton was elected president of the state organization during its annual assembly April 1 in Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.