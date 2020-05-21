Pandemic Hits Area Memorial Day Planning

With concerns about the pandemic and social distancing, Memorial Day will take on a very different look this year.
Yankton has changed the nature of its observance, while other communities have cancelled or modified their commemorations. Those communities that have cancelled their programs this year have indicated they intend to resume in 2021.
While COVID-19 has changed plans, the public is asked to continue remembering deceased veterans, particularly those who gave their lives in war.
This Memorial Day, Yankton will pursue a modified schedule, according to Commander Charles Stoddard of Ernest Bowyer VFW Post 791 and Commander Wayne Brandt of Roy Anderson American Legion Post 12.
They issued a joint schedule and statement this week.
“Our normal Memorial Day Observance honoring our deceased veterans is not possible this year due to social distancing concerns and construction at Memorial Park,” the commanders said.
“We will be doing an abbreviated schedule of our events on Monday, May 25. The Honor Guard will be performing military rites including playing of ‘Taps’ and prayer by the chaplain.”
The following is the schedule for the morning:
• 9 a.m. — VFW plot at Yankton Cemetery
• 9:15 a.m. — GAR plot at Yankton Cemetery
• 9:30 a.m. — Sacred Heart Cemetery
• 9:45 a.m. — Human Services Center Cemetery
• 10 a.m. — Garden of Memories
In addition, the posts want to honor the memories of the following members lost in the past year.
“We honor all deceased veterans on this day and hold them close to our hearts,” the two commanders said.
The following is a listing of Memorial Day plans for area communities that were known at press time:
AVON: No activities.
CROFTON, Neb.: Activities are cancelled.
DELMONT: Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the South Park. Bring your own lawn chair. Hot dogs, potato salad and water will be served for a freewill offering. There will be no rain date.
FREEMAN: Services cancelled.
GAYVILLE: None of the annual activities, cancelled.
HARTINGTON, Neb.: Cancelled.
IRENE: The Hall Thompson American Legion of Irene with the Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion have modified this year’s events. The program with a speaker has been canceled.
The placing of flags on veterans’ graves in local cemeteries will still be done prior to Memorial Day.
The Honor Guard will do a tribute to the “Fallen Soldier” at Sunset Manor Nursing Home at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Those attending are asked to maintain social distancing.
MENNO: Rames-Bender Post 152 of Menno will hold its annual Memorial Day program at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Menno Cemetery. The cemetery is located on the far end of Park Street in the southwestern Corner of Menno.
The Menno band will not play, and no barbecue will be held this year.
MISSION HILL: The annual Memorial Day activities have been cancelled.
NIOBRARA, Neb.: No memorial services this year.
SCOTLAND: The community has cancelled its annual Memorial Day activities.
SPRINGFIELD: The community has cancelled its annual activities, but a virtual commemoration will be held in its place.
The James C. Hornstra Facebook page will contain a live video shot from different cemeteries with the following schedule:
• 7:30 a.m. — Springfield Veterans Memorial
• 8:30 a.m. — Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery
• 8:50 a.m. — Pioneer Cemetery
• 9:10 a.m. — Emmanuel Reformed Cemetery
• 9:50 a.m. — Bon Homme Cemetery
• 10:20 a.m. — Springfield Cemetery
• 10:30 a.m. — St. Vincent’s Cemetery
TABOR: The Kortan-Hatwan Post #183 will hold an abbreviated program Monday morning in front of the Tabor Veterans Memorial on Main Street.
The program begins at 9 a.m. with the reading of the roster of deceased veterans, followed by a rifle salute and Taps.
All are invited to attend. They may stay in their cars or maintain safe social distancing outdoors on the street. Reading of the roster of deceased veterans will also be broadcast over Yankton radio station KYNT (1450 AM) so attendees can remain in their cars and hear the reading.
There will also be a poster with the names of deceased veterans put up at the Veterans Memorial which visitors may view throughout the day.
TRIPP: An abbreviated service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the cemetery south of Tripp. The roll call and firing of the salute will be conducted, but no guest speaker and march/event will be held after it.
TYNDALL: The community has cancelled its annual Memorial Day activities.
VERDIGRE, Neb.: All Memorial Day activities are cancelled.
VERMILLION: The Memorial Day observance will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Clay County Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the Clay County Courthouse. The VFW Post 3061 will conduct the ceremony.
This year’s observance will be different from the usual program. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and concerns for the health of at-risk VFW Post 3061 members and all community members, the public is requested NOT to attend the ceremony.
The service will be a brief observance, according to the VFW Manual of Procedure, followed by a rifle salute to honor the dead and the playing of “Taps.” Participants will be Andy Howe, VFW Post 3061 Quartermaster; Sandy Aakre, VFW Post 3061 Chaplain; Art Mabry, VFW Post 3061 member; and members of the VFW Post 3061 Honor Guard.
Follow the VFW Post on Facebook at VFW Post 3061 – Vermillion, SD for photos and updates.
WAGNER: The Memorial Day program is cancelled this year.
WAKONDA: The local observance will be conducted Monday by the American Legion Gingrich-Dixon Post #13, 103 Montana Street, in Wakonda.
Post 13 will place flags in cemeteries at the graves of all veterans, as usual.
Instead of traveling to each individual cemetery, Post 13 will honor veterans in town at the Wakonda Veterans Memorial (at the corner of Iowa and Second Street).
Starting at 11 a.m., the ceremony will feature a reading of the names of all fallen veterans, followed by an honoring from the rifle squad.
There will be no traditional program or lunch to follow. Those who wish to attend the ceremony are asked to follow proper social distancing practices.
