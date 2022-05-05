100 Years Ago
Saturday, May 6, 1922
• Two school records were broken in the first installment of the Yankton College home track meet Friday afternoon. Jamison vaulting 10 feet 9 broke the previous school record of 10-6, made by Ralph Swanson at a Huron meet in 1912, and Theodore Hyde, jumping 5 feet 9 ½, broke the school high jump record of 5-7, set by E.M. Lyman at a meet at Vermillion in 1895.
• There was a “garden party” on the lawn of Christ Episcopal church last evening, when the men of the parish assembled and took charge of the lawn. An ugly stump was taken out, high places on the lawn were cut down and low places filled and spots where the grass had been slow to grow were spaded up and planted again.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 6, 1947
• All striking employees of the Northwestern Bell Telephone company office here were back on the job today, Manager R.W. Grisham said this morning, after settlement of the month old strike in St. Paul last night. There were 23 workers affected in the telephone walkout at Yankton. They included operators, maintenance crews and business office clerks.
• Mr. and Mrs. Jens Jensen and son, Jimmie, will leave Tuesday by car for New York City where they will sail May 20 on the boat M.S. Bhtory, for Copenhagen, Denmark. They plan on visiting Mr. Jensen’s mother and brother in Kolding, whom he hasn’t seen for 27 years. Mrs. Jensen has an aunt and uncle living in northern Denmark. They expect to be gone about three months.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, May 6, 1972
• The young were most evident as Sen. George McGovern (D-S.D.) wheeled into Hartington, Neb., Friday with his presidential candidacy cavalcade on a barnstorming primary campaign through Nebraska. Students from Hartington public and parochial schools swelled the crowd of adult area residents awaiting the leading Democratic presidential nomination contender at the city auditorium before his arrival.
• The Yankton City Commission has accepted bids for a new water plant and other water production improvements totaling $1,615,881. City Manager Rufus Nye said Friday that a preconstruction meeting is scheduled May 24 with contractors and that construction on the new project may begin about June 1.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 6, 1997
• The first “Fish for Freedom” Tournament was held Saturday, May 3, at Midway in the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area. Sponsored by the Prairie Freedom Center, the tournament was a huge success, with 20 two-person teams participating. The tournament helped raise money for the Prairie Freedom Center to improve recreational opportunities for area disabled residents.
• A flower pot was knocked over and a bench pulled out of the ground at the Fryn’ Pan restaurant at 3:27 a.m. Friday. The man responsible for the damage replaced the items and no charges were pressed, according to police reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.