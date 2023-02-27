VERMILLION — High school students from the area will discover a world of career opportunities in health sciences during Scrubs Camp at the University of South Dakota on Tuesday, March 7.
Sponsored by USD and the South Dakota Department of Health, this year’s program — scheduled from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. — offers several breakout sessions led by practicing health care professionals, including audiology, mental health, medical laboratory science and physical therapy and more; and an information fair where students will have an opportunity to discuss their health care career ambitions, academic goals and scholarship opportunities with members of the USD faculty.
The breakout sessions and health sciences information fair will be in the Andrew E. Lee Memorial Medicine and Science Building, home to USD’s Sanford School of Medicine, and the new Center for Health Education, home of the School of Health Sciences.
“Through this camp, we give students an opportunity to learn about various vocations doing hands-on activities which can help to cement health care concepts. The Health Education Center, the School of Health Sciences and Sanford Medical School have programs for students that encompass almost every aspect of health care that someone looking for a career in health care can explore,” said Amanda Huber, USD coordinator for Scrubs Camp.
