VERMILLION — High school students from the area will discover a world of career opportunities in health sciences during Scrubs Camp at the University of South Dakota on Tuesday, March 7.

Sponsored by USD and the South Dakota Department of Health, this year’s program — scheduled from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. — offers several breakout sessions led by practicing health care professionals, including audiology, mental health, medical laboratory science and physical therapy and more; and an information fair where students will have an opportunity to discuss their health care career ambitions, academic goals and scholarship opportunities with members of the USD faculty.

