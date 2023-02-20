VERMILLION — Hear one of the world’s earliest grand pianos at the National Music Museum (NMM) this month.

NMM audiences will be treated to the sound of the museum’s 250-year-old Antunes grand piano played by Catalina Vicens in a special lecture recital on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. Vicens will play and share her knowledge of the piano, which is one of the earliest, best-preserved pianos known to survive as part of the “NMM Live!” concert series held in the NMM’s Janet Wanzek Performance Hall on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Admission is free.

