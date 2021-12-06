Yankton Thrive will be hosting a Pre-Legislative Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Fryn’ Pan, 502 W. 21st St., from noon-1 p.m.
David Owen, president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry, will be the featured speaker at the luncheon. He will provide thoughts on the 2021 election and ballot results and will discuss potential legislative items and issues that may be considered during the 2022 session of the South Dakota Legislature.
The event is free to attend and is open to the public. Lunch can be ordered from the menu. Registration is not required. For more information, visit www.yanktonsd.com or call Yankton Thrive at 605-665-3636.
The 97th South Dakota legislative session begins Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
