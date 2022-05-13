Yankton School District announces that the final day of school for students will be May 19, 2022. Report cards will be mailed to the home of each student.
Baccalaureate, sponsored by the Yankton Ministerial Association, will be held on Wednesday, May 18, at 7 p.m. in the Yankton High School Theatre.
Graduation will be held on Sunday, May 22, at 1 p.m. in the Yankton High School Gymnasium.
Information for the Senior Class of 2022:
• Class Colors: Red and Black
• Class Flower: Peony
• Class Motto: “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.” — Dr. Seuss
• Cap & Gown Color: Black
• Tassel Color: Red, White and Black
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.