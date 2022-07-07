Vandalism Reported Throughout City Park System

Vandals struck several park bathrooms over Independence Day.
According to Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote, several toilets were damaged by fireworks at Riverside Park, Sertoma Park and Fantle Memorial Park, with damages estimated at $3,600.
Foote said it’s believed the incidents are connected, but the matter is still under investigation and public help is being sought.
“If anyone has information on these events or maybe has some video footage containing possible suspects from these events that took place on the evening overnight timeframe of July 4 and 5, please contact the Yankton Police Department,” he said. “A reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible may be granted.”
Foote said there weren’t any other major fireworks-related incidents reported over the holiday.
