The Yankton High School “Evening with the Stars” performances will be held Monday, Oct. 4, at the YHS theatre.
The evening will include three mini-concerts: Freshmen Concert Choir at 6:30 p.m., Concert Choir at 7 p.m. and A Cappella Choir at 7:30 p.m.
This year’s theme is “This Is Us!” The concert will feature songs that capture the student’s positive qualities, not only as a musician, but as a person. During the a cappella portion of the concert, some seniors will perform solos.
This concert is typically a fundraiser for the YHS Choir Students and Choir Boosters, but this year, a free-will donation bucket will be available to those interested in supporting the choir program as an alternative due to the short length of the concerts.
