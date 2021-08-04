Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. announces the appointment of Becky McManus as the new chief executive officer.
McManus most recently served as the chief operating officer at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. Her prior experience in health care includes director of operations at Vermillion Medical Clinic and administrator of Sunset Manor in Irene, South Dakota and Wakonda Heritage Manor in Wakonda, South Dakota.
A national search was launched last spring after former CEO, Charles Aman announced his retirement. “Becky McManus was a natural choice to move into the role of CEO of the Yankton Medical Clinic. She has been providing service to Yankton and the surrounding communities for many years and always has our patients as her central focus.” stated Dr. Byron Nielsen, Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. nephrologist and board of directors president. “She will lead Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. into the future of health care and help provide our patients with the experience they expect and deserve.”
McManus graduated from Mount Marty University with a Bachelor of Science in health care administration and completed her Master of Science degree in administrative studies at the University of South Dakota.
“It is an incredible honor for me to lead and serve this great company that was started 75 years ago,” says McManus. “We have a long history of providing excellent care and services to the community. We have been leaders in health care, and we will continue the progress in the years ahead.”
