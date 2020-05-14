P&D Wins Top Honors In SDNA Contest

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan took top honors in its circulation category in the 2019 South Dakota Newspaper Association Better Newspapers Contest.
The results were announced Thursday in conjunction with a video meeting featuring SDNA president Dave Bordewyk and several newspaper representatives.
Competing in the “Dailies Under 7,000” category, the Press & Dakotan won first place in both the General Excellence and Typography and Design categories. Gary Wood is publisher/owner of the P&D and Kelly Hertz is the editor.
Regional editor Randy Dockendorf won four first-place honors in the contest, and Hertz won two first-place citations.
The P&D won awards in the following categories:
• Best Feature Series: 2nd place — Randy Dockendorf; 3rd place — Cora Van Olson
• Best Feature Photo: 2nd place — Kelly Hertz
• Best Feature Story/Non-Profile: 3rd place — Randy Dockendorf
• Best Feature Story/Profile: 1st place — Randy Dockendorf
• Best Portrait Photo: 2nd place — Cora Van Olson
• Best Headline Writing: 2nd place — Kelly Hertz
• Best Lede: 1st place — Randy Dockendorf
• Best Photo Series: 2nd place — Kelly Hertz and James D. Cimburek; 3rd place — Randy Dockendorf
• Best Local Column: 1st place — Kelly Hertz
• Best Spot News Photo: 2nd place — Randy Dockendorf
• Best Spot News Story: 2nd place — Rob Nielsen
• Best Local Government Story: 1st place — Randy Dockendorf
• Best News Series: 1st place — Randy Dockendorf; 3rd place — Cora Van Olson
• Best Sports Column: 1st place — Kelly Hertz; 2nd place — Jeremy Hoeck; 3rd place — James D. Cimburek
• Best Sports Photo: 3rd place — Kelly Hertz
• Best Sports Reporting: 1st place — Randy Dockendorf; 2nd place — Jeremy Hoeck.
In the All Dailies circulation category, Hoeck won third place for Best Sports Series and Hertz took third place for Best Editorial Writing.
———
Also Thursday, it was announced that the Press & Dakotan sports staff won the Press Coverage of the Year for Wrestling award from the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association. Cimburek is the sports editor and Hoeck is assistant sports editor.
