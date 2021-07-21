TYNDALL — A long-time Bon Homme school board member who was scheduled to leave office will instead remain for another year.
Ben Hellmann did not run for re-election this year, and his final meeting was scheduled for this month.
However, Hellmann will stay on the board for another year.
Chairman Sam Knoll had resigned from office, creating a vacancy on the board, according to school business manager Gary Kortan.
The district received two applications for the one-year appointment to replace Knoll during his unexpired term, Kortan said.
Hellman sought the appointment, and the board selected him at its July 12 meeting over the other applicant. The motion nominating him for the vacant seat passed 4-1.
Those voting for Hellman included Nolan Carson, Jason Humpal, Derrick Johnson and Knoll. Janet Wagner voted no, Hellmann abstained and Teresa Sternhagen was absent.
Hellmann has served on the board for 16 of the past 17 years and has been president for eight years.
For the coming year, Humpal, Johnson, Hellmann and Wagner will be joined by Mark Povondra, Ann Rohlfing and Angela Schnetzer.
Povondra, Rohlfing and Schnetzer won three-year terms in the May election.
Incumbents Hellmann and Sternhagen did not run for another term. Carson, the other incumbent, ran again and fell four votes short of winning re-election.
During this month’s reorganizational meeting, Humpal and Johnson were elected as the respective president and vice president for the 2021-22 year.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.