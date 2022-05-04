A Dynamic Shift?

VERMILLION — A U.S. Supreme Court draft that indicates the possible scuttling of a landmark abortion-rights decision could, if it becomes law, end guaranteed abortion access and create a patchwork of laws across the nation, a University of South Dakota official says.
USD Law School Dean Neil Fulton shared his thoughts Tuesday after the Supreme Court indicated, in a draft leaked to Politico, it would overturn Roe v. Wade. The 1973 decision established a constitutional right to abortion in the United States.
“If the draft opinion, or something substantively similar to it, became the final opinion, there would not be a recognized fundamental right to abortion under the due process clause,” the dean said. “It is possible other arguments, like equal protection, could revive (current law), but it seems unlikely.”
In that case, control over abortion would apparently shift in one of two directions, Fulton said.
The practical effect would be that Congress or state legislatures could prohibit or protect the ability to obtain abortions, he said. If control shifts to states, a patchwork of laws could arise across the nation.
“Thirteen states have pop-up laws that ban abortion immediately upon a decision like (overturning Roe v. Wade),” he said. “Some others would likely follow. Some other states would go the other direction and protect the ability to have an abortion. There will be a wide variety of responses.”
The Supreme Court’s recent turnover in justices has apparently led to the anticipated abortion ruling, Fulton said.
“Party should not matter, but Roe was originally a 7-2 decision with a majority of the supporting judges appointed by Republican presidents,” he said.
“Several recent nominees indicated that Roe was settled and ‘stare decisis’ (precedent) suggested it should be left alone. But that is not the course of the draft opinion. It is hard not to see changed composition (of the court) as the primary factor in a changed result.”
The draft opinion leaked to Politico isn’t the final word, Fulton said.
After an oral argument, the justices discuss their positions in conference and then take a tentative vote, the dean said. The most senior justice in the majority — apparently Justice Clarence Thomas in this case — assigns the opinion to a justice to draft, he added.
“Once a draft is done, the justices all have a chance to comment, suggest changes, indicate that they will join the opinion or dissent, and that process goes back and forth among the justices,” Fulton said.
The leaked draft provided an insight into the thinking of the Supreme Court justices and the likely final decision, Fulton said.
“What we see is some part of that process. It is not the final product, and during drafting, it is entirely possible for the justices to change their position on the outcome or the rationale,” the dean said.
“I do not have a good basis to speculate if it will change in outcome, but I am skeptical of that. I suspect the final opinion will look significantly like the draft.”
The leak of the draft, regardless of the responsible party, provides a troubling development, Fulton said.
“The release is a breach of court norms and unfortunate. Drafts move in private so the court can deliberate freely and speak through final opinions. They show their final work, not their work in progress, in other words,” he said.
“Releasing the draft may or may not impact the position of the justices; I tend to doubt that. I do think it will have a negative effect on the working relationships of the court.”
South Dakota has passed a “trigger law” that goes into effect should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.
In a May 2 Twitter post, Gov. Kristi Noem indicated she would convene the Legislature to act on abortion legislation.
“If this report is true and Roe v. Wade is overturned, I will immediately call for a special session to save lives and guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life in South Dakota,” she wrote in the tweet.
South Dakota could take different actions at the state level, Fulton said.
“South Dakota’s trigger law ostensibly takes effect when states are recognized to have the right to regulate abortion,” he said. “But it would likely make a lot of sense for the Legislature to address the issue in light of what the opinion does or does not hold.
“If there is space for states to ban abortion in whole or part, a new bill with a standard effective date would provide clarity for enforcement.”
In Nebraska, state senators rejected a proposal during the 2022 Legislature to pass a “trigger ban” in that state. The proposal would have banned abortions statewide if Roe v. Wade was overturned. The state has enacted some abortion restrictions.
The leak of the Supreme Court draft has already caused intense reactions around the nation. Fulton anticipates the issue will play out in the midterm elections and elsewhere.
“I do think this will galvanize people in their current positions. Repealing (Roe) most simply makes this an issue to be reasoned through by legislatures,” the dean said. “Unfortunately, that process requires compromise and collaboration. The tenor of discussion around this issue leaves little room for that currently.”
Fulton hopes for some type of coming together even on such a heated issue as abortion.
“I sincerely hope, whatever the final decision is, that people seek what common ground can exist in good faith,” he said.
